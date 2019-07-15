Science

NASA to send Española chile peppers to International Space Station to grow them in space

NASA is looking to spice up meals for astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The agency is sending Española chile peppers into space. This would be the first fruiting plant the U.S. harvested in space.

As NASA looks to send astronauts to Mars, it's testing plants and fruits that can travel with them.

The trip is expected to take at least two years, and prepackaged meals will not provide enough nutrients for astronauts.

The Española pepper can withstand extreme conditions, has a short growing period and can be easily pollinated.

The first peppers are expected to arrive at the International Space Station between November and January.
