NASA releases stunning new video of Perseverance rover landing on Mars

By Catherine Thorbecke
NASA released stunning new video for the first time Monday from its Perseverance rover's audacious landing on Mars last week.

The footage, shot from multiple cameras, captures the rover's entry, descent and landing on the red planet's Jezero Crater on Feb. 18.

"This is the first time we've been able to actually capture an event like the landing of a spacecraft on Mars," Michael Watkins, the director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), said in a news conference Monday, adding that he hopes the video will bring viewers along on the journey.

New photos of Martian surface from Perseverance rover
NASA on Feb. 22 released new photos of the surface of Mars sent back by the Perseverance rover, which landed on the red planet days earlier.



Watkins quipped that the team "binge-watched" the new videos over the weekend, saying, "if you can call a one-minute video binge-watching, but we watched it many, many times and it's really fantastic."

After unveiling the new footage at the news conference, Watkins said it "gives me goosebumps every time I see it."

The video captured the entire descent onto Mars, from the parachute inflation to its ultimate touchdown in the Jezero Crater. NASA said five cameras on three different parts of the spacecraft collected the imagery.

Watch the team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, celebrate as the Perseverance rover lands on Mars.



NASA also released imagery on Monday that features the 360-degree views from Perseverance of Mars' landscape.

Finally, NASA released the first audio recordings of sounds from Mars, which picked up both mechanical noises from the rover but also the utterances of a Martian breeze.

Perseverance, NASA's most sophisticated rover yet, will search for signs of ancient life on Mars.

The Perseverance rover has only been on the surface of Mars for a day, but already NASA is releasing some incredible images from the red planet.

