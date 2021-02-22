NASA unveils new video of Perseverance rover landing on Mars, sounds from Martian surface | LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10361837" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NASA on Feb. 22 unveiled new photo showing several angles of the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.

NASA on Feb. 22 released new photos of the surface of Mars sent back by the Perseverance rover, which landed on the red planet days earlier.

Watch the team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, celebrate as the Perseverance rover lands on Mars.

The Perseverance rover has only been on the surface of Mars for a day, but already NASA is releasing some incredible images from the red planet.

PASADENA, Calif. -- NASA has unveiled new footage of the Perseverance rover's landing on Mars, as well as new photos the rover took on the surface of the red planet and audio from the surface:"For those who wonder how you land on Mars - or why it is so difficult - or how cool it would be to do so - you need look no further," acting NASA administrator Steve Jurczyk said in a news release. "Perseverance is just getting started, and already has provided some of the most iconic visuals in space exploration history. It reinforces the remarkable level of engineering and precision that is required to build and fly a vehicle to the Red Planet."The new imagery came just days after the world got its first close-up look at a Mars landing on Friday, as NASA released a stunning picture of its newest rover being lowered onto the dusty red surface. NASA equipped the spacecraft with a record 25 cameras and two microphones, many of which were turned on during Thursday's descent.The rover is shown in extraordinary detail just 6 1/2 feet off the ground, being lowered by cables attached to an overhead sky crane, the red dust kicked up by rocket engines. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, promises more photos in the next few days and possibly also an audio recording of the descent."This is something that we've never seen before," flight system engineer Aaron Stehura noted at a news conference. "It was stunning, and the team was awestruck. There's just a feeling of victory that we were able to capture these and share it with the world."Chief engineer Adam Steltzner called the picture "iconic," putting it right up there with photos of Apollo 11's Buzz Aldrin on the moon, Saturn as seen by Voyager 1, and the Hubble Space Telescope's "pillars of creation" shot.A number of thumbnail images have been beamed down so far, too many to count, said Pauline Hwang, strategic mission manager for surface operations. "The team went wild" at seeing these first pictures, she said.The picture is so clear and detailed that deputy project scientist Katie Stack Morgan at first thought she was looking at a photo from an animation. "Then I did a double take and said: That's the actual rover!' "The vehicle is healthy, according to officials, after landing on a flat, safe surface in Jezero Crater with just 1 degree of tilt and relatively small rocks nearby. For now, the systems still are being checked. It will be at least a week before the rover starts driving.