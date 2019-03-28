Science

NASA will pay people $19,000 to stay in bed for 2 months

EMBED <>More Videos

NASA pays people to participate in sleep study.

GERMANY -- NASA is willing to pay participants about nearly $19,000 to spend two whole months watching TV in bed.

The German Aerospace Center will select 24 participants to stay asleep while they are subjected to a 60-day observation under bed rest.

NASA researchers are looking at the effects of "artificial gravity" on the body to see if it may be beneficial to astronauts who spend a long time in space.

The participants will be separated into groups, but housed in a single room.

The volunteers will do a number of activities lying down; such as eating, watching television, and reading for about $18,565.

RELATED: NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
EMBED More News Videos

The first all-female spacewalk will not take place this month as previously planned, according to NASA.



One group will be rotated around in a centrifuge, akin to an artificial gravity chamber, which will force blood back into their extremities.

The other group will not be moved.

Applicants must speak German and be between 24 and 55 to apply.

Visit this website to apply for NASA's German bed study.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sciencenasau.s. & worldsleep
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Manhattan
Woman wanted for punching 70-year-old as she prayed in church
Sign in Arabic on home sparks controversy in NJ community
Winning numbers drawn for $768 million Powerball jackpot
NYPD: Man breaks into NYC apartment, licks woman's face
Measles outbreak: Rockland bars unvaccinated from public places
Suspect in Valentine's Day crash that killed 5 takes plea deal
Show More
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Police: Impatient driver punches NYC sanitation worker
NJ teen who went missing, prompting ultimatum, found safe
Family of mom who died in subway stair fall demands MTA action
AccuWeather: Warmup on the way
More TOP STORIES News