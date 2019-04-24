Science

NASA's InSight Lander captures rumbling on the red planet

NASA's InSight lander has picked up a gentle rumble at Mars, believed to be the first marsquake ever detected.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Scientists are celebrating what they consider to be a major breakthrough in learning more about Mars.

A rumbling on the Red Planet, or what researchers are calling a Marsquake, was captured by a NASA probe.

NASA's InSight Lander delivered a seismic monitor several months ago.

Scientists believe the Marsquake was about as strong as about a magnitude two quake here on earth.

