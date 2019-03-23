Northern Lights may be visible in New York City this weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City could be in store for a rare sighting of the Northern Lights this weekend.Meteorologists say an unusual geomagnetic storm is expected to arrive Saturday. This would increase the reach and intensity of the aurora borealis to parts of the U.S. -- including New York City.Experts say it's not a guarantee, but conditions are favorable. ABC7 Meteorologist Amy Freeze, however, says several factors make spotting the Northern Lights especially unlikely for New Yorkers.The first and foremost is the extensive light pollution generated by the city. Also, the moon was full just three days ago, making the sky brighter than usual.Additionally, although the lights' visibility may extend for long distances, the aurora borealis is not especially vibrant this weekend.Skygazers are encouraged to travel at least an hour outside of the city if they want to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.----------