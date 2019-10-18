They're not only delicious, but they can also be dangerously addictive.
Research suggests the ingredients in a chocolate chip cookie triggers the same addictive response in the brain as cocaine and marijuana.
A traditional chocolate chip cookie contains 2.5 teaspoons of sugar, which induces some of the same responses as cocaine.
As for chocolate, it contains small amounts of a compound that trigger the same part of your brain as the addictive ingredient marijuana, THC.
The two ingredients together create a harmonious flavor that can double the addiction.
Now that makes a perfect sense to crave the dangerously addictive treat.
Research suggests chocolate chip cookies equivalent to drug addiction in the brain
