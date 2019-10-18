Science

Research suggests chocolate chip cookies equivalent to drug addiction in the brain

They're not only delicious, but they can also be dangerously addictive.

Research suggests the ingredients in a chocolate chip cookie triggers the same addictive response in the brain as cocaine and marijuana.

A traditional chocolate chip cookie contains 2.5 teaspoons of sugar, which induces some of the same responses as cocaine.

As for chocolate, it contains small amounts of a compound that trigger the same part of your brain as the addictive ingredient marijuana, THC.

The two ingredients together create a harmonious flavor that can double the addiction.

Now that makes a perfect sense to crave the dangerously addictive treat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecocainemarijuanaaddictioncookiesu.s. & worldsciencechocolate
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Police fatally shoot suspect after struggle with officers
2 EMTs suffer medical episodes while responding to crash
City Council approves plan to close Rikers Island jail complex
AccuWeather: Diminishing winds, still brisk on Friday
ALCS Game 4: Astros defeat Yankees 8-3 to take 3-1 series lead
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
Helen Hunt recovering after SUV T-boned in LA
Show More
1,500 warnings issued to NYC bus lane blockers in 1 week
Man who killed bodega worker over a beer gets 25 years to life
Powerful nor'easter packs heavy winds, downs trees in NY area
El Chapo's son released after capture as violence erupts in Sinaloa
Amusement rides shut down after child dies at NJ festival
More TOP STORIES News