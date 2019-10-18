Research suggests chocolate chip cookies equivalent to drug addiction in the brain

They're not only delicious, but they can also be dangerously addictive.Research suggests the ingredients in a chocolate chip cookie triggers the same addictive response in the brain as cocaine and marijuana.A traditional chocolate chip cookie contains 2.5 teaspoons of sugar, which induces some of the same responses as cocaine.As for chocolate, it contains small amounts of a compound that trigger the same part of your brain as the addictive ingredient marijuana, THC.The two ingredients together create a harmonious flavor that can double the addiction.Now that makes a perfect sense to crave the dangerously addictive treat.