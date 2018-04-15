SCIENCE

Scientists identify group of nearly 1,400 basking sharks off New England

EMBED </>More Videos

While analyzing decades of aerial photographs, researchers identified uncommonly large groups of sharks swimming off the East Coast. (NOAA Fisheries/Corey Accardo)

Danny Clemens
WOODS HOLE, Mass. --
While analyzing decades of aerial photographs, researchers say they identified large groups of up to 1,400 basking sharks swimming off the East Coast.

In a recently published study, NOAA Northeast Fisheries Science Center scientists said the largest group was spotted Nov. 5, 2013, in waters off southern New England. That group contained at least 1,398 basking sharks within an 11.5-mile radius.

It contained many young sharks in an area with abundant zooplankton, leading scientists to believe that the large group may have formed to feed. The massive basking sharks create drag in the water when they open their mouths to feed, and researchers believe they might feed in a specific formation for efficiency's sake.

Photos of that large group were not immediately available.

Otherwise, researchers write, it's not common for basking sharks to travel in such large groups. There were less than a dozen such mass sightings of the animals between June 1980 and November 2013 off waters between Nova Scotia and Long Island.

Some of the groups contained as few as 30 sharks, and the congregations were more likely to occur in the summer and fall.

"Although the reason for these aggregations remains elusive, our ability to access a variety of survey data through the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium Database and to compare information has provided new insight into the potential biological function of these rare events," study lead author Leah Crowe said in a news release.

The filter-feeding basking shark is the world's second-largest fish species. It can grow to be up to 32 feet long and weigh more than five tons, and it travels slowly as it filters plankton out of the seawater.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceanimalswild animalsoceanssharksu.s. & worldNOAAMassachusetts
SCIENCE
NASA launches spacecraft to sun to get closest view yet
Parts of old Tappan Zee Bridge to be used for marine habitat
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Explore global culture, marine wildlife without leaving NYC this summer
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
More Science
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News