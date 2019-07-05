Slain NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia to be honored 2 years after her death

A memorial will be held for the 12-year veteran of the force Friday in front of the 46tth precinct in the Bronx.
The 48-year-old was just blocks away from the precinct July 5, 2017, when she was assassinated while sitting in a mobile command unit with her partner. Officers confronted the shooter, fatally shooting him.
Last year, the street outside of the 46th Precinct was renamed in her honor during a ceremony with Commissioner James O'Neill and Mayor Bill de Blasio.
She is survived by her 21-year-old daughter Genesis and 13-year-old twin siblings Delilah and Peter.
"The righteous are as bold as a lion, and my mom was bold, and my mom loved us, and she loved our family, but she also loved New Yorkers. She loved our city," Genesis said in an emotional speech last year.
