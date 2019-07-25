SpaceX

SpaceX to launch capsule with items for astronauts to develop curriculum for kids

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX will try to launch its Dragon capsule again Thursday.

Wednesday's launch at Cape Canaveral in Florida was delayed because of the weather.

The Dragon capsule will carry 5,000 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station.

The includes items like Nickelodeon slime and an Adidas soccer ball that astronauts will use to develop a curriculum for young students.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencespacexeducationteacherastronautu.s. & worldspaceinternational space station
SPACEX
SpaceX launches mega rocket, lands all 3 boosters
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
Japanese billionaire will be 1st to circle moon on SpaceX
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Epstein hospitalized after suffering neck injury in jail cell
Body found on Queens road, police investigate as hit and run
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Wife smashes laptop on husband's head during fight on flight
Woman grabbed by the neck, forced to ground in NYC robbery
1 dead, multiple others hurt in NJ stabbing spree
Woman, 77, rescued after falling into cesspool at LI home
Show More
Officer uses CPR to revive premature baby in dramatic video
Recount over in Queens DA race, but results now head to court
13-year-old girl shot while sitting on NYC park bench
NYC could start tracking vacant storefronts
Mom, ex-Israeli military member, chases after alleged flasher
More TOP STORIES News