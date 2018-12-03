JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --On Sunday, thousands of students and parents from all five boroughs unleashed their inner scientists in Queens.
Kids got a chance to walk on water, create a mini solar system and blast objects into the air with a seismic accelerator.
It was all part of the 'City of Science,' held at York College in Jamaica, and organized by the World Science Festival and Con Edison.
