SCIENCE

Booster fails, US, Russia astronauts make emergency landing

U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, right, and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, wave as they board the rocket prior to the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket on October 11, 2018. (Yuri Kochetkov, Pool Photo via AP)

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan --
Two astronauts from the U.S. and Russia made an emergency landing after a Russian booster rocket carrying them into orbit to the International Space Station has failed after launch.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos' Alexei Ovchinin lifted off as scheduled at 2:40 p.m. (0840 GMT; 4:40 a.m. EDT) Thursday from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz booster rocket.

They were to dock at the orbiting outpost six hours later, but the booster suffered a failure minutes after the launch.

Russian and U.S. space officials said that the crew headed for an emergency landing in Kazakhstan. Search and rescue crews say the astronauts are in good condition.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
