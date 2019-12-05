meteor

VIDEO: Fireball streaks across sky over Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

RIVERSIDE, Ill. -- A fireball was captured on dashcam video streaking across the sky Tuesday night.

The American Meteor Society said it has received around 100 fireball reports from around 6:15 p.m. Sightings of the fireball were reported in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

VIDEO: Mysterious 'fiery' object over Texas mystifies man and son
EMBED More News Videos

UFO investigators were contacted in December after a fireball was spotted over the skies of Spring, Texas.



Based on the sightings, the AMS said a trajectory computed by fireball reports puts it over northern Indiana, but video clips will be more useful in computing the actual trajectory.

A fireball is an extremely bright meteor, according to Chicago's Adler Planetarium. It's not clear if the fireball got low enough to drop any fragments.

In May, another meteor was spotted lighting up the night sky over several Chicago suburbs.

WATCH: Videos show meteor falling over Chicago area
EMBED More News Videos

Suburban Riverwoods resident captures a meteor over Chicago on his front door camera. (courtesy: @ordgeek)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceu.s. & worldspacesciencemeteor
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METEOR
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet tonight
How to see the Leonid meteor shower this weekend
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
Video: Accused shoplifters brawl in street with Barneys workers
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Details of TWU, MTA contract deal
Woman accused of DWI crashes into police car on LI
Woman shot in chest through kitchen window in East Flatbush
Show More
New chopper struck by drone over LA, makes precautionary landing
No school in Sparta again due to lingering power outages
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
AccuWeather: Gusty and cold
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
More TOP STORIES News