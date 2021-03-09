Science

Large fireball caught on camera blazing across Vermont sky

By Eyewitness News
VERMONT (WABC) -- A rare moment was caught on camera when a large fireball blazed across the sky in Vermont.

Residents in Burlington say they heard a loud boom before they felt a shaking vibration.

Experts say both were due to a meteor hitting the atmosphere.

The fireball passed right over the international airport.

People as far away as Canada spotted it.

NASA says the meteor was going 47,000 mph.

