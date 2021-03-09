Large fireball caught on camera blazing across Vermont sky

Residents in Burlington say they heard a loud boom before they felt a shaking vibration.
Experts say both were due to a meteor hitting the atmosphere.
TRENDING: Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
The fireball passed right over the international airport.
People as far away as Canada spotted it.
NASA says the meteor was going 47,000 mph.
ALSO READ | Australian sheep loses 78-pound fleece after years in wild
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip