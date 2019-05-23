Science

VIDEO: Possible meteor lights up night sky in Australia

A fireball in the sky was captured by surveillance cameras in southern Australia. The huge ball of light is believed to be from a meteor shower.

Hundreds of people reported seeing the meteor vaporize over the skies, describing it as a" fireball" and a "huge bright white light."

One astronomer commented it's rare to capture images of a meteor in the night when they're most visible, as most meteors enter the atmosphere during daylight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaustraliacaught on videou.s. & worldmust see videometeorcaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man arrested, allegedly wanted to bomb Trump Tower
AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms Thursday
Who has been intentionally pulling emergency brakes on subway?
Woman's final wish to have dog buried with her granted
Dump truck falls through upper level of NJ parking garage
Police know ID of 22-year-old viciously assaulted on subway
Trump stalks out of meeting with Dems, while lawmakers vote to allow release of his NY tax returns
Show More
Man who caused crash that killed teacher, daughter faces sentencing
Sam Champion joins Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon
Man charged with exposing himself to 2 boys in Brooklyn
Video: Brazen theft of E-Bike from in front of NYC restaurant
Fleet Week celebration kicks off with Parade of Ships
More TOP STORIES News