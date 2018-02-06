SCIENCE

Everything you need to know about the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch

The Falcon Heavy launch aims to send its payload on a path to an elliptical Mars orbit. (Accuweather)

SpaceX is making its final preparations today to launch Falcon Heavy, the company's biggest rocket yet and the most powerful operational launch system in the world, for the first time.

If all goes according to plan, Falcon Heavy will ignite its three large boosters around 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday and send its payload - founder Elon Musk's own midnight cherry red Tesla Roadster - out to an elliptical orbit around Mars.

Falcon Heavy stands 230 feet tall and will be the world's most powerful operational rocket. Find out more in the Accuweather video above.
