Coronavirus

Trump COVID-19 adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job

By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON -- Dr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.

A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, resigned at the end of his temporary government assignment. Atlas confirmed the news in a Monday evening tweet.

Atlas joined the White House this summer, where he clashed with top government scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, as he resisted stronger efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 267,000 Americans.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthdonald trumpcoronavirusthe white houseu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Two furloughed workers use their passion to start a new business
NJ COVID deaths spike as new drive-thru testing site opens
NYC launches sweepstakes to encourage blood donations for holiday season
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brother of late WWE star Ashley Massaro killed in NYC stabbing
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Show More
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
NJ COVID deaths spike as new drive-thru testing site opens
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News