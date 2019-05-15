Small seaplane makes emergency landing in Hudson River in Piermont

PIERMONT, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police say a small seaplane made an emergency landing in the Hudson River Tuesday evening.The plane landed at about 6 p.m. in the river off Piermont in Rockland County.The pilot was the only person on board and was not injured.He said weather conditions were deteriorating so he made the decision to land in the water.Once he landed, he couldn't restart the engine and needed help from first responders.----------