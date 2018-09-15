Search called off for missing teenage swimmer in Queens

Crews are assisting in a recovery effort to locate a teenage swimmer in Queens.A 911 call came in around 5 p.m. Saturday after three kids went missing in the water at Shore Front Pkwy and Beach 84th Street. Two of the three swimmers made it out.NYPD and FDNY had swimmers in the water searching for the missing 17-year-old. The search was called off just before 6:30 p.m.There is a high rip current risk is now in effect through Saturday evening.----------