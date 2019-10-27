Police continue search for missing Alabama college student after vehicle found damaged

The search continues for a missing Alabama college student after her vehicle was found damaged in Montgomery, police say.

After receiving a tip from a citizen, Auburn police told ABC affiliate WBMA that 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard's 2017 Honda CRV was located at an apartment complex around 6 p.m. Blanchard was not found.

Blanchard, a student at Southern Union Community College in Auburn, was originally reported missing on Thursday. Police said the last person she contacted was a friend late Wednesday night.

UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris, Blanchard's stepfather, took to social media to share images of Blanchard, begging for the public to come forward with any information on the missing 19-year-old.



Blanchard is described as a light-skinned black woman who stands 5-feet 6-inches and weighs 125 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots with black stockings.

Anyone with information on Blanchard's whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3140, the anonymous tip line at (334) 246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at (334) 501-3100.

