Police find 17-year-old in waters off Perth Amboy, police say

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have found a 17-year-old who went missing in the waters off Perth Amboy, New Jersey, Thursday afternoon.

The NYPD responded to a call for assistance from Perth Amboy, which reported people in the water around 2:40 p.m.

Police say the boy is unconscious and in cardiac arrest.

As reported to police, a 30-year-old and a 17-year-old were swimming.

The 30-year-old attempted to assist the 17-year-old and failed.

Sister of the 17-year-old, Maria Vazquez, says her brother told her he was going to hang out with friends on Thursday.

The search is in a marina area off Water Street and Lewis Street

NYPD Harbor, Aviation, New Jersey State Police and the Coast Guard are all involved in the operation.

This is a breaking story. More information will be posted as it becomes available

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
perth amboymiddlesex countydrowningwater rescuecoast guardnypdrescuewater search
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Warning: Flooding rain, riptides expected from Fay
COVID News: NYC cancels all large events through September
COVID NYC: 26 Catholic schools will not reopen in wake of pandemic
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken back into federal custody
'Black Lives Matter' painted in front of Trump Tower
NY nursing homes still on lockdown, families want visitation
Woman survives after car swept away by flash flooding in NJ
Show More
SCOTUS rulings keep Trump's tax returns private for now
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
5 arrested in death of Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke
Customer leaves $1,000 tip at Jersey Shore restaurant
COVID NY: Possible coronavirus exposure at Putnam grocery store
More TOP STORIES News