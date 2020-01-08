Search for 2 men in violent home invasion in Merrick

By Eyewitness News
MERRICK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who pushed their way into a home on Long Island, terrifying the people inside.

It happened Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. on Beach Drive in Merrick.

Police say one of the men was armed with a gun, and punched a 20-year-old man who tried to confront him.

The armed man said, "Give us your stuff," according to the victims.

He ran into another room as the other people inside the home locked themselves in the basement and were able to call police.

The men got away empty handed.

The first man is described as white, 6' tall, in his 20's, with a medium build. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a purple bandana that covered the lower part of his face.

The second man is described as Hispanic, 5'11" tall, in his 20's, with a medium build. He also was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a purple bandana that covered the lower part of his face.

The investigation into this incident continues and detectives request anyone with information regarding it to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merricknassau countyhome invasionattempted robbery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
Husband set to be arraigned in murder of missing CT mom
AccuWeather: Arctic front bringing wind, snow squalls
Snow squalls explained: What you need to know
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Homeless man struck by bus in Midtown hit-and-run
Deliveryman attacked, robbed in Bronx by 4 people
Show More
Search on for 3 who fled after running light, T-boning Uber in NYC
Boy dead, mom critical after being hit by NYC sanitation truck
Pressure cooker forces evacuation near NJ strip mall
Traffic agents writing ticket attacked by man with metal pipe: NYPD
Carload of koalas rescued from Kangaroo Island amid bushfire
More TOP STORIES News