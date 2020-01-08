Search for 2 men in violent home invasion in Merrick

MERRICK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who pushed their way into a home on Long Island, terrifying the people inside.It happened Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. on Beach Drive in Merrick.Police say one of the men was armed with a gun, and punched a 20-year-old man who tried to confront him.The armed man said, "Give us your stuff," according to the victims.He ran into another room as the other people inside the home locked themselves in the basement and were able to call police.The men got away empty handed.The first man is described as white, 6' tall, in his 20's, with a medium build. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a purple bandana that covered the lower part of his face.The second man is described as Hispanic, 5'11" tall, in his 20's, with a medium build. He also was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a purple bandana that covered the lower part of his face.The investigation into this incident continues and detectives request anyone with information regarding it to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------