Search for 2 men in violent Queens robbery pattern

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men wanted for a string of violent robberies in Queens.The men have been linked to five robberies.The first incident happened on the corner of 42nd Avenue and Warren Street on Friday, August 2nd at 5 a.m.A 34-year-old male victim was walking home when the two men came from behind, knocking the victim to the ground.They punched and kicked him before stealing his wallet containing cash and credit cards.The victim suffered minor injuries.Then on Friday, August 16th at around 4:30 a.m. on 87th Street, they attacked a 52-year-old man.They got away with his cell phone and $40. He suffered minor injuries.The following day, they attacked again. This time on 91st Street at around 1 a.m.A 36-year-old man was walking, when again, he was attacked from behind and the two men took off with his necklace.He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.They struck again on Sunday, August 18th at 3 a.m.The 57-year-old victim was grabbed from behind, thrown to the ground and the men removed his cell phone and credit cards.In the most recent attack on Thursday, August 22nd, a 37-year-old man was robbed of his cell phone. It happened around 3:20 a.m. on 92nd Street.When the victim tried to get his phone back, the men punched him and then took his wallet too.The men got away with the cell phone and $200.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------