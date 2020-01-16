Search for 2nd suspect in East Harlem machete attack

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are continuing their search for the second man wanted in a machete attack on a teen in East Harlem.

Exclusive surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows NYPD officers and a bodega worker coming to the aid of the young man who was chased and attacked.

This story highlights a relatively new tool NYPD officers carry with them, tourniquets, and that tool may well have saved a young man's life.
Surveillance video shows the scary moments the teenager ran for his life early Saturday morning down Third Avenue near East 106th Street.

Two men were seen chasing him with a cane sword. Once the victim stumbled, one of the men went on the attack, hacking at the boy's arm repeatedly.

The victim was able to escape into a bodega.

The worker locked the door and called police.


A neighbor who says he saw this happen is angry.

"When people see stuff like that, step in and advise the other person you know you're about to do something real bad to that person. You're about to go to jail. Think about it before you do it," said Carlos Ortiz, an eyewitness.

The NYPD tweeted praised for the officers from the 23rd Precinct who responded, using their tourniquets to stop the bleeding.

That's a tool only added to their belts about two years ago.

The cops took our tourniquets and applied them to each arm, then walked him out of the store and drove him to the hospital.


Those officers also made an arrest in the case. Abner Suazo, 19, faces charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

Suazo was arrested twice in 2019, once for assault in July and once for criminal possession of a weapon in November.

A second man remains on the loose.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

