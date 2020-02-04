Search for 3 who broke into Queens home, stole $2K in jewelry

By Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a trio of burglars who broke into a home in Queens.

Home surveillance cameras caught the three men outside the property near 154th Street and 25th Avenue in Flushing on January 21 at around 7:12 p.m.

Police say, once the men realized no one was inside the home they busted a back window to get inside.

They got away with $2,400 in jewelry.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

