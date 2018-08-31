Search for 9 in beating of father, adult daughter in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

It happened in Brooklyn outside a bar.

Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for a group of people accused of attacking a father and his adult daughter outside a Brooklyn bar.

Investigators released a picture showing some of the women involved in the brutal beat down in Bay Ridge.

It happened on Sunday, July 29th at around 3:48 a.m.

Police say nine people attacked a 48-year-old father and his 24-year-old daughter outside the Salty Dog Bar, punching and kicking them.

Both victims needed stitches after the attack which left the woman with a broken nose.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

