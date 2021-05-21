Search for attacker in attempted sex assault in Hell's Kitchen

By Eyewitness News
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released video of the man wanted in an attempted sexual assault in Hell's Kitchen.

It happened at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday morning on West 52nd Street near 10th Avenue.

Investigators say the attacker shoved a 23-year-old woman to the ground and tried to sexually assault her.

The victim resisted as the assailant took off westbound on 52nd Street.

The woman was treated for a cut to her elbow and a bruised collarbone.

She was taken by EMS to Mt. Sinai West in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

