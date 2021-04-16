Man found fatally stabbed in East Harlem stairwell, new surveillance of alleged attacker

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for attacker in deadly stairwell stabbing in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the attacker in a deadly stabbing inside a NYCHA building in East Harlem.

Police released this video of the suspect in the deadly attack.

It happened back on February 27 at 4:27 p.m. inside the Lincoln Houses.

Police found a man in a stairwell on the 13th floor who had been stabbed multiple times.

He was rushed to Harlem Hospital where was pronounced dead.

Police were able to obtain a surveillance photo and video of the person they want to question in connection with the deadly stabbing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Data suggests 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in the thousands across US
EMBED More News Videos

The CDC calls them breakthrough infections, cases of COVID-19 after people have received at least one vaccine, and we don't know exactly how many of these cases there are, but data from states suggests it's in the thousands.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york citynychastabbingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 killed, gunman dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis
Protesters block traffic, shut down Holland Tunnel over police shootings
COVID Updates: 30% increase in new cases over the past month in US
New video triggers backlash to Andrew Yang's mayoral candidacy
R. Kelly to be moved to NYC for sex-trafficking trial: Judge
AccuWeather: Brisk and showery
COVID vaccine supply appears to outpace demand in NYC
Show More
Motive sought after handyman shoots well-known construction worker
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Best friends accepted into Ivy League schools
NYPD defends no knock warrants as crucial for drug, gun searches
Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' during COVID hearing
More TOP STORIES News