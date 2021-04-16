Man found fatally stabbed in East Harlem stairwell, new surveillance of alleged attacker

Police released this video of the suspect in the deadly attack.
It happened back on February 27 at 4:27 p.m. inside the Lincoln Houses.
Police found a man in a stairwell on the 13th floor who had been stabbed multiple times.
He was rushed to Harlem Hospital where was pronounced dead.
Police were able to obtain a surveillance photo and video of the person they want to question in connection with the deadly stabbing.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Data suggests 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in the thousands across US
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube