Man found fatally stabbed in East Harlem stairwell, new surveillance of alleged attacker

The CDC calls them breakthrough infections, cases of COVID-19 after people have received at least one vaccine, and we don't know exactly how many of these cases there are, but data from states suggests it's in the thousands.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the attacker in a deadly stabbing inside a NYCHA building in East Harlem.Police released this video of the suspect in the deadly attack.It happened back on February 27 at 4:27 p.m. inside the Lincoln Houses.Police found a man in a stairwell on the 13th floor who had been stabbed multiple times.He was rushed to Harlem Hospital where was pronounced dead.Police were able to obtain a surveillance photo and video of the person they want to question in connection with the deadly stabbing.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------