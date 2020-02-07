Search for attacker who randomlly pushed woman, punched man in Midtown

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The search is on this morning for the man behind a random attack on two people in Midtown.

Police say this man pushed a woman to the ground on 6th Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

When a 67-year-old passerby stopped to help the woman up, the suspect punched him in the face.

The male victim sustained a cut under his left eye and a scrape on his left elbow but refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

