BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was slashed in Brooklyn Monday night.
"He came from behind and attacked me," said Mary Jean Pierre, who had the markings of her horrible assault burning across her left cheek as she spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News.
Monday night near Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Parkway in the Brownsville section, Mary and her friend were walking home, right past Brookdale's urgent care facility when she says a man came up from behind and without provocation or warning, suddenly slashed her across the face.
"I feel very scary. I feel upset," she said.
Police have released photos of the man they are now seeking. It appears the images were captured by Brookdale Hospital's security system.
As for Mary, her gaping wound was sealed with permanent glue and stitches. Doctors advised her to keep her wound clean to prevent infection.
Meanwhile, she is grateful she had a friend with her Monday night, otherwise she fears it could've been far worse
"Probably cut my throat or kill me," she said.
The attacker fled on foot westbound on Linden Boulevard.
Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20's, 6'2" tall and 180 lbs., He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray sweat jacket, blue shirt and gray pants.
