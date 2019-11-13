FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are trying to track down two men who beat and robbed a food delivery man in Brooklyn.
The NYPD released video of the incident Nov. 5 on Dorchester Road in Flatbush.
Two men approached the 60-year-old victim as he delivered food at the location.
They took the food and prevented him from leaving. One man threw him off his bike, then repeatedly punched and kicked the victim in the face, police said.
The other suspect is seen picking up something on the ground and holding onto the dinner. The two fled the scene on foot.
"I'm in shock to see this in front of my building," said one area resident. "Heartbreaking. Why would you do that to somebody trying to make an honest living? This is sad."
Police believe the attackers stole $300 from the victim, along with his cell phone.
The delivery man, who has two children, works for Double Dragon Chinese restaurant just a few blocks away.
He suffered bruising and lacerations to his face, and remains hospitalized.
The NYPD issued the following descriptions of the suspects:
The first individual is a male, black; last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with the word "puma" on the front, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.
The second individual is a male, black; last seeing wearing a blue hooded sweater, gray sweatpants, and blue sneakers.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Suspects wanted in violent robbery of food delivery man in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News