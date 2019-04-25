Search for attempted rapist in South Ozone Park, Queens

It happened on Sunday, April 14th on 131st Street and Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman on the street in Queens.

Video released by police overnight shows the man wanted by police and his getaway car.

Police say the man got out of this white SUV and grabbed the 25-year-old victim from behind, pushing her against a car before throwing her to the ground.

When she fought him off, he got back in the SUV and drove off.

The person wanted for questioning is described as wearing track pants with a white stripe, a dark hooded shirt and black sneakers with white trim.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

