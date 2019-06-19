Search for bank robber causes massive delays on West Side Highway

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police shut down parts of the West Side Highway Wednesday to search for a bank robber, causing massive traffic delays.The robbery happened at about 3 p.m., at a TD Bank at West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea.The suspect escaped in a yellow cab. Police tracked the cab to the Upper West Side.They stopped the vehicle at West 94th Street and Riverside Drive and took the suspect into custody.It's not clear whether anyone else is being sought in the robbery.Only one lane was open on the northbound West Side Highway, and traffic was backed up heading into the evening rush hour.----------