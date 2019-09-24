Search for couple after 3 women mugged in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Three women were punched in the face and robbed in separate violent encounters in Manhattan.Now police are searching for the two suspects connected to the crimes.The first incident happened on Saturday, August 24th at around 3:20 a.m. in front of 350 West 26th Street.A 24-year-old woman was walking when she was approached by a man and woman.The woman punched the victim in the face before they both removed the victim's purse and fled eastbound on 26th Street.The victim suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention at the scene.The victim's purse contained a cell phone, cash and credit cards.Then just the following day, police say they struck again just after midnight. It happened inside of a building on West 21st Street.A 30-year-old woman was walking when the woman punched the victim in the face, took her purse and fled in unknown direction.The victim suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention at the scene. Again, the victim's purse contained a cell phone, cash and credit cards.The most recent incident happened on Monday, September 16th inside the 42nd Street Subway Station at 3:07 p.m.A 48-year-old woman was riding aboard a northbound #4 train when she became involved in a verbal dispute with the man and woman.The woman punched the victim in the face, they took the victim's purse and fled when the train doors opened at the Grand Central Station.The victim suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention at the scene. The victim was later informed by her bank that her credit card was charged $40 at an ATM and Chick-fil-A.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male and female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------