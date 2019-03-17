Search for driver after bicyclist fatally struck on Long Island

LAKE SUCCESS, Long Island (WABC) -- A search is underway for a minivan that struck and killed a bicyclist on Long Island, and kept going.Police say David Schlichting, 66, was traveling east on the Long Island Expressway between exits 33 and 34 near Great Neck High School, when he was struck by an older model minivan.The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet was thrown off the bike and struck his head, causing severe head trauma.Both Nassau County Police and Lake Success Police responded, and transported the victim to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.The investigation is currently ongoing.Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1800-244-TIPS.----------