Search for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck man on Christmas in Queens

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Queens Christmas night.Police are still searching for the driver who left the scene, as the city marks another pedestrian death in a matter of days.For the first time that Vision Zero has been in effect, fatalities are up.Ainsley Dalrymple, 67, was left lying in the street, in between two parked cars, while the driver fled. He later died at the hospital.Police say the Hempstead resident was crossing Rockaway Boulevard at 114th Street in South Ozone Park around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when he was hit by a gray or silver Toyota pickup truck that never stopped.Dalrymple is the eighth pedestrian struck and killed in a little more than a week.This all comes as the city has announced that despite efforts of Vision Zero, fatalities are up.More than 117 pedestrians have been killed this year.Police are continuing to search for the gray or silver Toyota which was last seen fleeing west on Rockaway Boulevard.