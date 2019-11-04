Search for group who stole sneakers, slashed man's thumb at Bronx subway station

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of men after someone slashed a 20-year-old man's thumb inside a Bronx subway station.The attack happened back on October 27th at the Simpson Street subway station at around 4:10 a.m.Police say the group of men asked the victim if he was a member of a gang.Then, they say one suspect took out a knife and cut the man's thumb.Police say the victim was not seriously injured. The group got away with one member wearing the victim's Yeezy sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------