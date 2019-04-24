HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a man in Harlem.
It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near West 119th Street and Lenox Avenue.
Thomas White, 40, was killed in the shooting.
So far there are no suspects.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Search for gunman after 40-year-old man killed in Manhattan
