Search for gunman after deadly Brooklyn bodega shooting

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a killer after a deadly shooting inside a Brooklyn bodega.Dwayne Smith, 41, was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. Thursday inside a bodega on Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.Police say the man who shot him was wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit and took off after the shooting.Investigators believe Smith was targeted.