Search for gunman after deadly Brooklyn bodega shooting

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a killer after a deadly shooting inside a Brooklyn bodega.

Dwayne Smith, 41, was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. Thursday inside a bodega on Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Police say the man who shot him was wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit and took off after the shooting.

Investigators believe Smith was targeted.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect lefferts gardensbrooklynnew york citydeadly shootingshootingbodega
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coastal flooding causes dangers for some Long Island residents
4-alarm fire burns through 4 homes in Jersey City
Sentencing day for 5 gang members in Junior's murder
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian leader
Stranger picks up child, throws him on ground in NYC: Police
AccuWeather: Windy with a shower
Yankees set to play Astros in ALCS after Houston's 6-1 win over Rays
Show More
Man stabbed in leg inside Queens McDonald's
Injuries reported in Midtown Manhattan explosion
Minor derailment causes delays on PATH trains
Suit claims nurses gave patients Benadryl to make them fall asleep
Off-duty NJ trooper saves woman's life in restroom
More TOP STORIES News