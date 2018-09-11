Hit-and-run driver injures woman crossing street on Staten Island

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a woman on Staten Island.

WOODROW, Staten Island (WABC) --
Police on Staten Island are searching for a hit and run driver who was caught on surveillance video plowing into a pedestrian.

The driver struck a 55-year-old woman as she crossed Huguenot Avenue last Wednesday in the Woodrow section.

The driver put the car in reverse and took off on Huguenot Avenue.

The victim survived, suffering injuries to her back and leg. She was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

