Search for man in attempted luring of teen in Franklin Square, Nassau County

By Eyewitness News
FRANKLIN SQUARE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into his car in Nassau County.

It happened Wednesday morning on Center Drive in Franklin Square.

Police say the teenager was walking to school when a man in a black Toyota Corolla pulled up next to her.

They say he showed her a stack of cash and tried to get her into his car.

The girl ran away and told police.

The man is described as black, in his mid-30s, approximately 180 lbs., with a dark complexion, dark hair and braids. The older model Corolla fled eastbound on Center Drive.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

