Search for man in attempted luring of teen in Franklin Square, Nassau County

FRANKLIN SQUARE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into his car in Nassau County.It happened Wednesday morning on Center Drive in Franklin Square.Police say the teenager was walking to school when a man in a black Toyota Corolla pulled up next to her.They say he showed her a stack of cash and tried to get her into his car.The girl ran away and told police.The man is described as black, in his mid-30s, approximately 180 lbs., with a dark complexion, dark hair and braids. The older model Corolla fled eastbound on Center Drive.Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------