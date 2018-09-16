Search underway for man who went missing after being released from hospital

A man went missing after being released from a hospital in Queens.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A search is underway to find a missing man who has a mental illness in Queens.

65-year-old Joe Gicala disappeared Friday morning after doctors released him from Queens General Hospital.

His niece says he lives in a group home and is not able to take care of himself.

She's asking anybody who may have seen him to contact police.

He is described as a white male, who is 6'3" , 240 pounds with a bald head. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a long sleeved shirt, white socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

