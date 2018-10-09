CORONA, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for two incidents of groping involving children in Corona, Queens.
On October 3rd, police say a 10-year-old girl was standing on the sidewalk in front of 39-16 104th Street when a man approached and touched the victim on top of her clothes in the groin area.
The suspect then took off on foot. No injuries were reported.
The NYPD determined the same man was responsible for another forcible touching incident on Tuesday morning at about 8:20 a.m. in the vicinity of 45 Avenue and Junction Boulevard.
Investigators say he touched the 13-year-old female victim inappropriately and started to walk westbound on 45 Avenue before he doubled back and fled eastbound on 45 Avenue.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 30s; last seen wearing a blue shirt with white lettering on the front, camouflage shorts and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
