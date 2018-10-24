Police hunt man who attacked jogger in Brooklyn twice in same day

Police in Brooklyn are looking for the man who attacked a jogger twice in the same day, three hours apart.

The NYPD says the 33-year-old victim was jogging on DeKalb Avenue the morning of Aug. 30 when she was approached from behind by a man who punched her in the face.

The victim continued jogging and fled the scene.

Later that morning police say she was walking in the rear of 470 DeKalb Avenue, when the same man approached and struck her with a walking cane repeatedly about the body, causing pain and a laceration to her forearm, before he fled the scene.

The woman walked to the 88th Precinct to report the incident.

EMS responded and took her to Brooklyn Hospital where she was treated and released.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 25 to 30-years-old, brown eyes, long brown curly hair, slim build with a tattoo on his face. He was last seen wearing a green tank top, red shorts and white and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

