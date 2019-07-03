Search for man who attempted to abduct girl in Nassau County

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man they say tried to carry out a horrific crime on Long Island.A 13-year-old girl told police she left Lawrence Road Middle School Tuesday afternoon, and was walking home when she noticed a man following her.She says he followed her out of the school parking lot around 12:20 p.m. and continued to follow her for about a half-mile, turning onto Adams Street.Once she approached her home, she claims the man grabbed her from behind and put his hand over her mouth.She struggled and got away, but he grabbed her again. She says he was trying to drag her between parked cars.She says he eventually ran off toward Nassau Road in Uniondale.The man is described as black, 5'5" tall with a thin build. He was wearing "Camo" pants and a blue shirt with the letters "NYC" and "AERO" on the front.Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident contact the call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.----------