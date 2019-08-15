Search for man who followed, attempted to rape woman in Mount Eden

By Eyewitness News
MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of trying to rape a woman in the Bronx.

Investigators say the suspect followed the 28-year-old to her apartment in Mount Eden Wednesday morning.

Once inside, he pushed the woman against a wall, tried to cover her mouth and pull down her pants.

The victim was able to scream. A family member heard her and chased away the man.

The woman sustained a cut to her face, but was not hospitalized.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, approximately 5'5" tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair in braids. He was last seen wearing a black hat, white sneakers, a blue and black top, and orange pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

