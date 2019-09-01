Police searching for man who placed woman in chokehold, tried to rape her in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted rape of a woman in Brooklyn.
The incident happened at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Battery Avenue and 86 Street in Bay Ridge.
According to the NYPD, the attacker approached the 41-year-old victim from behind, placed her in a chokehold and tried to sexually assault before she was able to free herself.
The woman refused medical attention.
The NYPD released surveillance images of the man they are looking from the vicinity of the incident.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
