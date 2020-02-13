Search for man who randomly slashed woman in head on Bronx subway

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for the man who randomly slashed a young woman in the head on the subway.It appears this man was following the victim from one train car to another and then lunged on top of her in an unprovoked attack.It happened on a southbound 6 train just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.The 19-year-old woman noticed a man was following her and acting erratic.According to witnesses, she changed train cars at the 138th Street station and he followed her, jumping on top of her and slashing her in the head and the arm.A Good Samaritan saw what was going on and followed the woman to the next car running to her aid.The gentleman who did this was in his mid 20s to maybe his later 20s, no reason for doing it, the girl was a very nice young girl, and he just took off running out of the train before anybody knew what happened so we did our best to get her back until the paramedics came," said Nicholas Altobelli, Good Samaritan. "She was completely crying, she was in hysterics, she was starting to go in shock from blood loss, there was blood everywhere all over the car, it was really, really bad, you know like nine out of 10.""No one should have to go through that or endure that at all, that's someone's daughter, or someone's mother, or someone's child, I really hope they catch the guy for doing that to her because it's so messed up, it's so wrong," another witness said.The man fled the scene.The woman was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was treated and released.----------