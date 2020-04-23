Search for man who raped teen girl behind Jamaica building

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a man who raped a teen girl in Queens.

It happened on Saturday in Jamaica.

A 15-year-old girl was walking near Henley Road and Kingston Place when a man approached her with a gun.

Police say he forced the girl behind a building where he raped her.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york cityrapesurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Army Needed: Cuomo says testing, tracing are keys moving forward
Another surge in US unemployment applications is likely
NJ wants testing sites for people without symptoms, but needs permission
AccuWeather: Clouds on the increase with rain late
FBI raids Lakewood business for medical supplies
Pig leads officers in Stamford on 45 minute chase
Jersey 4 Jersey brings out the stars to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
Show More
2020 NFL Draft: An important one for Giants and Jets
McConnell says states should consider bankruptcy
Red Cross to give antibody tests for potential plasma donors
Want to work? "Take a job as an essential worker," Cuomo says
4 more tigers, 3 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Bronx Zoo
More TOP STORIES News