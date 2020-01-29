Search for man who shoved dead woman out of car in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for the man who apparently pushed a dead woman's body out of his car and drove off.

It happened at 2 a.m. in front of the Red Hook Houses on Lorraine Street.

Officers found a 27-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive.

They rushed her to New York Presbyterian-Methodist Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There was no apparent trauma to her body, but the Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

Police are now searching for the driver of a dark-colored Honda sedan.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released, but she lived at the Red Hook Houses.

So far, there are no arrests.

